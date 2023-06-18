San Francisco, June 18: Google has announced that it is rolling out new zoom settings in the presentation program 'Google Slides' to allow users to customise their views.

"You can now customise your views in Google Slides with new custom zoom settings that give you the ability to input your desired zoom per cent or use the preset zoom percentages in the drop-down menu at the top of your presentation," the company said in a Workspace Updates blogpost. Dr Kamala Sohonie Birth Anniversary 2023 Google Doodle: Search Engine Honours Indian Biochemist on Her 112th Birth Anniversary.

The company also said that it is expanding Google Drive log events to additional Workspace editions -- Workspace Business Starter and Essentials Starter.

"Educators can now run Google Classroom originality reports on Microsoft Word files (.docx) to check their students' work for authenticity," it added. This tool can detect plagiarism and uncited material by comparing a file with online books and webpages. Google Employees Unhappy With Stricter Hybrid Work From Home Policy and Office Attendance Mandates: Reports.

Google further said that rich text formatting is now available for class and private comments in Google Classroom, allowing teachers and students to customise and add emphasis to their content. This feature includes -- bolding, underlining, italicising and bulleted lists.

