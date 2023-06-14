New Delhi, June 14 : Google has recently enforced stricter in-office attendance policy and badge tracking of employees’ physical presence, which has sparked major dissatisfaction among its workforce.

Google’s hybrid work policy initially let its employees work remotely three days a week, but has been recently revised to include office attendance in performance appraisals, while remote work approvals are being reassessed.

As per the reports, Google employees are expressing their discontent, saying that the company's management is pressurising excessively over their physical attendance in office, leading to the feeling that they are not being treated as professionals. Metamate AI Chatbot Launched for Meta Employees: Tech Giant Rolls Out New Artificial Intelligence-Powered Chatbot Trained on Internal Data.

On the other hand, the employees who have relocated to various locations after being granted permission by the company to work remotely are feeling highly uncertain at the moment.

The employees are expressing their irritation and discomfort throught various memes that are being posted on Google's internal site called Memegen. One meme that has drawn major attention portrays Google's HR head, Fiona Cicconi as a teacher in front of a school chalkboard that states "If you cannot attend the office today, your parents should submit an absence request", which inplies that the Google employees are being treated like school children. Another meme says, "Check my work, not my badge." Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 and Z Flip5 Spotted at BIS Website Indicating Imminent India Launch; Specifications Leaked.

After all the reports surfaced around the development, a Google spokesperson clarified that the badge data collection is only meant for the company leaders and that the individual Googler badge data is not at all shared in reports.

Google says that its updated attendance policy is to encourage enhanced collaboration and connection among its employees in person.

As for the remote work policy, Google stated that employees will be allowed remote work only in exceptional cases, as the company strongly believes that in-person interactions cannot be substituted.

