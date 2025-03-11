New Delhi, March 11: Gemini AI is reportedly set to make its way into Google Calendar to bring a new level of convenience to users. The AI-powered integration is expected to help its users to manage their schedules easily. Users may be able to check their agenda or even create new events without any hassle with Gemini in Google Calendar. Users may soon be able to interact with their calendar by asking questions and providing instructions through voice or text commands.

As per a report of TechRadar, Gemini is coming to Google Calendar to offer a simple way to interact with the calendar. The integration will allow users to ask questions without the need to navigate through your calendar manually. It can make it easier for busy professionals and individuals to manage their time by reducing the need to scroll through numerous entries. Google To Launch Next-Gen Gemini AI Models on March 12, 2025, Including Gemini Flash 2.0 Thinking and New Personalisation Models: Report.

As per reports, Google has provided examples demonstrating how each command within the Gemini AI feature will work in Google Calendar. The concept behind the feature is to streamline the user experience by allowing Gemini to handle tasks. Instead of searching for a specific event or adding items to your calendar manually, users can use commands for Gemini for tasks. Google Testing New Gemini Personalisation Model To Access Search History To Offer Relevant Responses.

Currently, Gemini AI in Google Calendar is available as part of Google Workspace Labs early access. Users need to enrol in Google Workspace Labs first to access the feature. Interested users can visit the sign-up page and follow the provided instructions to sign in. Once enrolled, users will find the Gemini feature in the web version of Google Calendar, represented by an "Ask Gemini" button located in the top right corner. By clicking the button, a panel opens up, which displays suggested prompts and the option for users to type their requests. The integration may enhance the user experience by providing assistance within the calendar application.

