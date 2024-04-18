New Delhi, April 18: The electronics industry in India saw a massive 154 per cent growth in hiring and skilling in the last financial year (from March 2023 till March this year) and the telecom domain led the industry, a report showed on Thursday. The telecom vertical accounted for 64 per cent of hiring, closely followed by lighting and automotive sectors, according to research conducted by Quess Corp Ltd, a workforce management solutions provider.

The electronics industry also witnessed a significant deployment of women in various roles, particularly in manufacturing. “Women are increasingly being deployed as operators, quality assurance professionals, and in testing roles,” the findings showed. Women constitute 78 per cent of the industry’s workforce. In terms of geography, Tamil Nadu leads the states with a significant 33 per cent share of electronics hiring demand, followed by Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. Rivian Layoffs 2024: US-Based EV Company Cuts Nearly 1% of Its Total Workforce in Its Second Round of Layoffs This Year To Reduce Cost Amid Slow Electric Vehicle Demand.

“The Indian electronics manufacturing sector is on a growth trajectory fuelled by innovation and transformation. Industry experts forecast the creation of 1 million jobs by 2025-2026, and the market size is expected to reach $400 billion by 2025,” said Lohit Bhatia, President of Workforce Management at Quess Corp.

This growth is not only fueled by increasing consumer demand but has also received a boost from government initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. The surge in women's employment within electronics manufacturing can be attributed to several factors. The nature of the work, which often involves intricate assembly and precise handling of small parts, complements women’s skill in dexterity and attention to detail. Google Layoffs 2024: To Slash Costs, Tech Giant Reportedly Lays Off ‘Unspecified’ Number of Employees in Finance and Real Estate Teams.

“Additionally, women demonstrate a strong ability to learn quickly and adapt, enabling them to thrive in fast-paced production settings,” the report noted. Several key roles are in high demand, such as electronic engineers, instrumental engineers and electronic design engineers. The average salaries for these roles range from Rs 18,000 per month to Rs 32,000 per month. The research also showed that flexible staffing has emerged a

