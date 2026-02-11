Mumbai, February 11: Swiss banking giant UBS has announced plans to onboard nearly 3,000 professionals in India over the next two years, coinciding with the inauguration of its new Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad. The expansion, confirmed on Wednesday, will see the bank double its workforce in the city to support its global technology and finance operations.

The development comes as UBS continues to navigate the complex integration of its former rival, Credit Suisse, which it acquired in a state-engineered rescue in 2023. While the bank is scaling up its Indian operations, it has simultaneously confirmed that approximately 3,000 jobs are expected to be cut in Switzerland later this year as part of the merger’s restructuring efforts. JioHotstar Hiring: Company Hires Talent From Tech Giants Like Google, Amazon, Flipkart and Cred for AI-Based Streaming Services, Says Report.

UBS Hiring in India, Expanding in Hyderabad

The new Hyderabad facility, located at the Centaurus building in Gachibowli, is designed to serve as a hub for emerging technologies. Matthias Schacke, Head of UBS’s operations in India, stated that the bank is prioritising the expansion of its tech capabilities, specifically in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and software engineering.

The expansion is expected to generate significant high-end skill creation in the region. Telangana IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, who inaugurated the centre, noted that the move reflects global confidence in Hyderabad’s talent pool and institutional stability. The city now hosts all of the world's top ten global financial institutions, further solidifying its status as a preferred location for GCCs.

UBS India Hiring to Begin Soon

UBS has clarified that the hiring in India and the job reductions in Switzerland are not formally linked, though the figures are remarkably similar. CEO Sergio Ermotti has indicated that the Swiss job cuts will be managed primarily through natural attrition and early retirements to limit the social impact in the bank’s home market. Hiring in India 2026: Around 52% of Tech, Banking Professionals Say Their Companies Plan To Increase Recruitment Amid Mass Layoffs in US.

The bank is currently working toward a global cost-reduction target of USD 13 billion by 2026. Leveraging India’s established ecosystem for "deep-tech" engineering and shared operations is seen as a vital component of this strategy. UBS already maintains a strong presence in Pune and Navi Mumbai, with the Hyderabad office now positioned to play a critical role in its future value chain.

