New Delhi, March 14: Honor 400 series is expected to soon launch in China. The upcoming Honor 400 series will likely include four models and will likely come with upgrades that is expected across all the models. Based on leaks and rumours, it is anticipated that the Honor 400 series smartphones may bring improvements in display, processing power, and performance compared to the previous models in the Honor 300 series.

The Honor 400 series will likely feature the Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro, Honor 400 Lite, and Honor 400 Ultra smartphones. The smartphone may be offered in various colour options. Key information about the features of the standard Honor 400 and the 400 Pro models has been revealed online. However, details regarding the Ultra model are still unavailable. As per reports, last month, the Honor 400 Lite was spotted on the Google Play Console, which indicates that the smartphone model may also be on the way. Android 16 Beta 3 Goes Live: Google Releases Latest Update for Android OS With New Features; Check Details.

Honor 400, Honor 400 Pro, Honor 400 Lite Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Honor 400 is expected to come with a 6.55-inch 1.5K OLED display. It may support a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also anticipated to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 (SM7750) processor, which represents an upgrade from the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 found in the Honor 300 smartphone. OPPO F29 Series 5G To Launch in India on March 20, 2025; Check Leaked Specifications, Features and Price of Upcoming OPPO F29 5G, OPPO F29 Pro 5G.

The Honor 400 Pro will likely feature a 6.69-inch 1.5K display to enhance the viewing experience. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The Honor 400 Lite is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor. It may be paired with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is anticipated to feature a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. Additionally, the Honor 400 Lite is expected to run on Android 15.

