Mumbai, March 13: The OPPO F29 series 5G, the latest smartphone from OPPO, will be launched in India on March 20, 2025. The company is expected to introduce two new smartphones, including the OPPO F29 5G and OPPO F29 Pro 5G, with strong builds. OPPO F29 Pro Plus 5G is also expected to launch along with these models. Chinese smartphone company OPPO shared photos of the smartphones showing the circular camera module on the rear without revealing specifications and features.

However, ahead of the launch, key specifications of the upcoming OPPO F29 series 5G were leaked online, showing details related to the camera, battery, IP rating, display, and processor, along with the expected price. OPPO's latest F29 series mobiles will be offered with the Android 15-based operating system, allowing users to get the best scrolling experience and smoother animations. Infinix Note 50x 5G To Launch on March 27, 2025 in India With ‘Circle To Search’ Feature; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO F29 Series 5G Specifications and Features

OPPO is expected to introduce its latest OPPO F29 Pro 5G (rumoured) in its latest series with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 mobile processor mated with the latest ColorOS 15. The smartphone will likely offer users up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The other variants will include 8GB RAM and 128GB RAM. The OPPO F29 Pro 5G will likely have a large 6,000mAh battery supporting up to 80W SuperVOOC fast wired-charging, IP66+IP68+IP69 rating, MIL-STD-810H-2022 certification, 50MP+2 rear camera and 16MP selfie camera.

On the other hand, the OPPO F29 Pro Plus 5G is expected to have a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and 8GB+128GB and up to 256GB storage. The 12GB RAM variant may also be launched. The OPPO F29 Pro+ 5G may include a 50MP+2MP camera and a 16MP selfie camera, a 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support, and the same military-grade built and IP rating along with a 360-degree armour body. Realme 14 Series 5G To Launch Soon in Global Market With New ‘Mecha Design’; Check Details Here.

OPPO F29 Pro 5G and OPPO F29 Pro Plus 5G may be launched with a 7.55mm slim design and weigh under 180 grams. Both smartphones in the series are expected to have 6.72-inch displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and features like Bluetooth 5.4 and dual-band Wi-Fi, among others. OPPO Find 29 series 5G is rumoured to be priced between INR 20,000 and INR 30,000. There is no update about the specifications and features of OPPO F29 5G standard model as of now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2025 03:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).