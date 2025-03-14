New Delhi, March 14: Google has released Android 16 Beta 3 and is entering its "Platform Stability" phase. The API surface for Android 16 is now locked. Additionally, app-facing behaviours are final. Developers can now submit their Android 16-targeted applications to the Google Play Store.

It will allow developers with the opportunity to finalise that their apps are compatible with the new platform's behaviours and APIs. The milestone is significant as it indicates that the final release of the Android 16 update is approaching soon. Android 16 Beta 3 is rolling out to Pixel devices. Gemini New App Update: Google’s Chatbot Now Allows Users To Attach YouTube Links on Google AI Studio, Offers Video Details and Summarisation.

Android 16 Beta 3 Is Live

🎉 Android 16 Beta 3 is LIVE! 🚀 Platform Stability is reached, so you can publish your Android 16-targeted apps now! Plus, test Local Network Protection & explore new accessibility features. Dive into the details → https://t.co/f1OKkOdCw5 pic.twitter.com/DaFiP7eKsf — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) March 13, 2025

Android 16 Beta 3 Features

In the Android 16 Beta 3 release, there are a few updates for developers to consider when creating their apps. One addition is the support for Auracast broadcast audio on Pixel 9 devices running Android 16 Beta. The feature is said to improve audio accessibility by allowing compatible LE Audio hearing aids.

Built on the LE Audio standard, Auracast enables users to connect their compatible hearing aids and earbuds to receive direct audio streams. The improvement aims to provide a better audio experience for individuals with hearing aids and for developers to focus on accessibility in their applications.

Android 16 Beta 3 has introduced a new feature called outline text, which replaces the old high contrast text option. The new outline text creates a bigger contrasting area around the text for making them much easier to read for everyone. The Android update also allows users to experiment with a feature known as Local Network Protection (LNP). Chinese AI Startup Manus AI Announces 2 Million People Joined Waitlist in 7 Days, Says ‘Humbled by Incredible Demand’.

The feature is set to be included in a major Android update in the future. Users will have authority over which applications can connect to devices on their local network. Android 16 Beta 3 also brings in new Accessibility Manager APIs. These APIs will allow apps to check or register a listener to see if this mode is enabled.

