Shanghai, November 9: Honor is reportedly working on two new smartphones featuring massive 10,000mAh batteries, set to launch in China soon. One of the devices is confirmed to be the Honor Power 2, the successor to the Honor Power, which packed an 8,000mAh battery. According to leaks, the new model will launch with a 10,000mAh battery. Another device in development is expected to be the Honor GT 2, also featuring a large battery. It will succeed the Honor GT, which launched with a 5,300mAh battery.

Honor Power 2 was expected to get 9,000mAh; however as per a report by Gizmochina, the upcoming device could come equipped with a 10,000mAh unit. The report mentioned that tipster Digital Chat Station shared on China’s social media platform Weibo that the Honor GT 2 could feature a 9,755mAh, 9,999mAh, or even a full 10,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India, Specifications, Features, Launch Date and More; Here’s Everything To Know About Upcoming Samsung Flagship Smartphone.

Honor GT 2 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The report also noted that another model is in development, likely the Honor GT 2, which could include a 9,000mAh+ battery. The upcoming Honor GT 2 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, delivering powerful performance alongside its large battery. The flagship smartphone could also feature a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and carry an IP68 or IP69 water resistance rating. Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Camera and Urban Blue Colour Launching in India on November 20, 2025; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Honor Power 2 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Honor Power 2 is expected to launch in China with the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor and could measure just 8mm thick, despite housing a massive 10,000mAh battery. In addition, the device is rumoured to feature a 6.79-inch LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution, an under-display optical fingerprint sensor, and a drop-resistant body, the report added.

