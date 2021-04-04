Digital marketing is allowing people and businesses to connect like never before.

The speed with which the world innovates and transforms has accelerated exponentially for the past two decades as everything we see and know of has changed.

The attention span of people worldwide has shifted from conventional entertainment methods to the digital space. This is where digital marketing comes into the picture.

Digital marketing has revolutionised the way brands advertise and connect with their customers. This has given a vital platform to small businesses to reach new audiences and potentially grow like never before, all thanks to digital marketing.

Challenges being faced by business owners

While some small businesses have flourished by embracing technology, many small businesses still feel overwhelmed. Digital marketing can seem complex to business owners who have traditionally relied on printed media to attract and retain customers.

Unlike big corporations, small businesses do not have the skills, knowledge or resources to build a multi-layered digital marketing strategy. As a result, many business owners around the world look to hire Digital Agencies that can help them build an online presence for their business.

Introducing iOB Business

The Co-Founders of iOB Business, Kamran Awan and James Mohamed, are digital marketing and technology experts. Having worked in the franchising, marketing and technology space for a number of years, they recognised the difficulty many business owners were facing when trying to compete online.

They set about creating iOB Business as a franchise model that enables entrepreneurs all over the world to launch Digital Agencies that serve the needs of local businesses.

Combining bespoke technology platforms that have been created in-house, with a tailored training programme, support and resources, ensures that iOB Business is the most value-driven Digital Agency opportunity on the market.

International recognition

iOB Business has been featured in the international press for its unique Digital Agency model. Notable mentions include the world's largest digital marketing certification body, the Digital Marketing Institute, as well as Tech Times and the International Business Times.

With their partner network growing around the globe, iOB Business is leading the way in digital transformation of small businesses and is being recognised within the industry.

What type of businesses can benefit from online marketing?

The simple answer is every business should be building and enhancing their online presence. With the average adult now spending over 5 hours per day browsing the web, it is crucial that businesses market online in order to stay relevant and visible to their audiences.

Currently, partners of iOB Business are working with clients across multiple sectors including construction, hospitality, leisure, professional services, plus many more.

How is iOB Business different from other franchises?

iOB Business is revolutionising the Digital Agency model by providing their partners with unique technology that has been engineered in-house. While most franchises rent technology from a third party vendor and add their own branding, iOB Business have spent over 3 years developing their software which gives their partners an instant unique selling proposition from day one.

The solutions include reputation management, online booking and social posting amongst many others as well as more bespoke services such as web development, SEO and animated videos.

Complementing the technology platforms is a complete package for partner success that includes live training, continuous development via the Learn Centre, operational resources through the Digital Office and a launch ready brand.

Partners can accelerate their route to market and be at the forefront of helping businesses connect with their customers via web, search and social. With more enhancements and additions planned, iOB Business is leading the way in the technology and marketing sector for franchises.

Conclusion

The Digital Agency model created by iOB Business is proving to be a success all over the world with new partners rapidly joining the network.

Small and medium-sized businesses are getting the results they have been looking for and entrepreneurs are able to scale Digital Agencies to high profitability.

The future looks great for iOB Business as they continue their dominance in the Digital Agency space and build upon their successful franchise model.

To find out more about iOB Business, visit their website: https://www.iob-business.com

