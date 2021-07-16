Danish Fintech company, e-Money A/S a blockchain-based payment platform, today unveiled their rebrand and digital transformation. The new brand is designed to drive and accelerate user adoption of digital currencies. The new brand was developed by leading award winning digital agency Bürocratik, an experienced branding agency that has worked with some giants of the digital asset and non-digital asset world, such as IBM, Unilever, Hi Fly, Coca-Cola, etc.

e-Money is poised to become the backbone and infrastructure for the internet of money, enabling easy transactions for users, merchants, governments and other entities in a borderless, permissionless and transparent manner. The new visual identity, logo, messaging and digital transformation will assert e-Money’s position in the growing digital currencies sector.

The rebranded e-Money logo creative process was inspired by the fact that all currency symbols are strikethrough letters and the rebranded logo symbolizes the currency strikethrough in its design to express next generation stablecoins for the internet of money. The e-Money logo has a partial coin crest to embody a currency symbol whilst making it a distinctive brand asset. Additionally, the partial coin crest allows e-Money to have an official symbol for each issued stablecoin, eEUR, eCHF, eDKK, eSEK and eNOK and other additional currencies e-Money will issue in the future.

“e-Money exists to empower people in the digital economy, by facilitating people around the world to gain easy access to digital currencies, democratise payments and grow financial inclusion. Our new brand identity, art direction and digital storytelling will form important elements in accelerating user-adoption to the Next Generation of Money .” said Henrik Aasted Sørensen, Co-Founder and CTO, e-Money.

“We are all very proud of this first disclosure over e-Money’s new digital branding. We really can’t wait to unleash to everyone the full website and brand ecosystem.” Adriano Esteves, Founder and Creative Director of Bürocratik.

About e-Money

e-Money is a blockchain-based payment platform committed to bringing financial inclusion and helping people around the world to have easy access to digital currencies. Built on Cosmos technology, the e-Money protocol is built for the issuance of a range of interest-bearing currency-backed stablecoins reflecting various world currencies. Each token is backed by a reserve of assets denominated in its underlying currency. e-Money currently supports the eEUR, the eCHF, and tokens backed by Scandinavian currencies (eNOK, eDKK, and eSEK) with a host of additional currencies pegged for release in 2021. The e-Money ecosystem has a second token class, the Next Generation Money (NGM) token is a staking and rewards token, users can stake NGM to secure the e-Money network.

The project is dedicated to total transparency with quarterly reserve audits performed by Ernst & Young. Unlike most existing stablecoins which aim to maintain a static 1:1 peg with their underlying assets, the value of e-Money’s currency-backed tokens continually shifts in line with the interest accrued on the reserve assets. This means that holders benefit from the interest accrued on their assets while they sit securely in your wallet.

The e-Money blockchain supports instant payments at scale and includes a DEX for easy conversion between currencies. e-Money has already integrated with Ethereum and expects to integrate with Binance Smart Chain, Cosmos Hub, Avalanche, Polygon and Elrond in 2021.