The digital marketing industry is predicted to be worth over $400 billion worldwide by the end of 2021 and this number is only set to increase in the next few years. This has been driven by changes to our lifestyle, technology advancements and how we consume content. The attention span of people around the globe has shifted from traditional mediums such as television and radio to the digital world.

This seismic change has affected the way businesses market their products and services. Traditional marketing activities have been replaced with an online world where businesses understand that in order to be visible, they need to engage in digital transformation to stay relevant.

Small businesses are Struggling to Compete Online

The need to market online presents a huge challenge for many small businesses that don’t have the knowledge, resources or budget to build an online presence.

With so many digital touchpoints to consider, such as a business’s website, social media channels, search engines, email marketing, online review sites etc, it’s easy to see why small business owners become overwhelmed. In their pursuit to get help, many small business owners turn to Digital Agencies to transform their online presence.

Welcome to iOB Business

The Co-Founders of iOB Business, Kamran Awan and James Mohamed, are seasoned digital marketing professionals and technology enthusiasts based in Leicester, UK. Having been involved in the digital marketing space for a number of years, they are acutely aware of the challenges that many small business owners face when it comes to marketing online.

As a result, they set out on a mission at the beginning of 2020 to develop a network of Digital Agencies via the franchising business model. In essence, the team at iOB Business are successfully helping people set up their own Digital Agencies without any previous experience, so they can assist local businesses to improve their online visibility.

With almost every business on the planet looking to engage their customers online, partners of the iOB Business network are perfectly positioned to help local businesses in any location or industry sector.

Industry Recognition

Building a successful Digital Agency franchise network requires innovation, commitment and execution. These traits have helped iOB Business attain international recognition from the Digital Marketing Institute, Tech Times and International Business Times, amongst many other publications.

Standing Out From the Crowd

In a multi-billion dollar industry, it can seem difficult to stand out. However, every Digital Agency launched by iOB Business includes their bespoke technology platforms that have taken over 3 years of development and give their partners an instant unique selling point in the marketplace.

Rather than white labelling software from a third party, something that is all too common in the technology franchising world, iOB Business have been relentless in engineering their own software in-house.

Some of the Platforms that Partners Can Provide Include:

Social Posting - helping businesses manage their social media accounts. Reputation Management - protecting a business’s brand online. Online Booking - encouraging customers to make online appointments. Food Ordering - offering an alternative to third party content aggregators.

In addition to their unique technology platforms, iOB Business partners can also leverage the support of a fulfilment team to complete more technical projects such as website development, SEO, blog writing, plus much more.

The Most Value-Driven Franchise Model

Growing a successful Digital Agency requires more than just world-class software. As a result, the team at iOB Business have ensured that every partner also benefits from one of the most value-driven franchise models on the market.

The Package Includes:

Access to a launch ready brand called Stacked Digital

Lead generation website and print collateral

2 days of live training

Unlimited telephone/email support

Interactive webinars twice per month

Partner Accelerator Programme detailing a 12 stage framework for success

Learn Centre access containing additional training videos

All marketing and operational resources via the Digital Office

This ensures that iOB Business partners have the right blend of technology, skills, knowledge and resources to help businesses overcome the digital transformation challenge.

Final Thoughts

The global pandemic has really accelerated the digitisation of our society. With the average adult now spending over 5 hours per day online, it’s never been more critical for businesses to engage with their customers on digital platforms. As more and more business owners understand this fact, the demand for Digital Agencies with the right skills and infrastructure will only increase.

iOB Business, through their network of Digital Agencies all over the world, are at the forefront of solving the digital transformation challenge for businesses and are set for continued success.