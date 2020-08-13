As digital marketing becomes a more saturated field, it’s essential to learn how to stand out from the crowd and provide the best value for your clients. Liridon Vrapca is a digital marketing expert who lives in Germany and has established a widely successful agency. He’s been working with computers since he was 11, and has a strong sense of what works for digital marketing firms. Here are his five tips to take your digital agency to the next level, making seven digits and beyond.

1 Optimize your website

Most digital marketing agencies do a great job helping clients build their websites, taking into account SEO and ease of use. However, some agencies don’t spend enough time making sure their own website is optimized and can bring in clients. Check over your SEO monthly and make adjustments to keep finding new clients to help.

2 Track your performance

When you’re pitching to a new client, you should explain why your agency can help them with performance statistics to back you up. How many Instagram followers do your current clients gain over six months? How have their SEO search terms improved? Send this information to potential clients to let them know why they should pick you.

3 Create new revenue streams

If you feel like you’ve tapped out the market in your current niche, work to expand. You can create a course or product, or expand your marketing expertise to a different niche. This can help you build up your revenue and hit that seven-figure mark.

4 Learn when to say “no”

Not all clients are the right clients. The wrong client can take up valuable time and resources and prevent you from having time to get new work. If they don’t have an interesting requirement or you don’t think you can help them, don’t take the job.

5 Make becoming a new client easy

Some marketing agencies make the process of becoming a new client rigorous. Instead, make the onboarding process as simple as possible. If you want to make a good impression on new clients, you can show them that you can work efficiently and save them time and money.

Running a digital marketing agency can be difficult right now. However, if you keep improving and optimizing your performance, you can easily turn your startup into a seven-figure company.