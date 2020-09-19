Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online on Mobile: Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is all set to begin from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The T20 was earlier postponed and now shifted out of India due to coronavirus pandemic. The IPL 2020 will mark the resumption of Indian cricket amid coronavirus crisis and fans are eager to watch the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, David Warner, AB de Villiers, Jasprit Bumrah and others in action. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the IPL 2020 and it will provide live telecast apart from live online streaming. Disney+Hotstar (formerly Hotstar), Star’s OTT platform, will provide IPL 2020 live streaming online on mobile and its website. Fans will have to pay subscription fee to get access to IPL 2020 on Disney+Hotstar. However, leading telecom service providers like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are providing their users free access to star’s OTT video platform with special plans. IPL 2020 Country-Wise Broadcast and Live Streaming Online: Here’s How to Watch Free Telecast of Indian Premier League Season 13 on TV in Pakistan, USA, UAE, Bangladesh and Other Countries.

With these special plans from Jio and Airtel users can enjoy free live streaming of IPL 2020 on their mobile devices. Crickets fans will have to download the Disney+Hotstar mobile app or visit their website to catch the live streaming of IPL 2020 matches. Besides, live streaming online, the IPL 2020 live telecast will be available across many Star Sports channels. The IPL 2020 live telecast will be available with regional language commentary like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Kannada as well. Meanwhile, you can check below Jio and Airtel plans offering free subsection to Disney+Hotstar. Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Telecast: Get Star Network Channel List and Numbers on DTH Along With Sports Pack Fees.

Jio Plans With Free Subscription of Disney+Hotstar for IPL 2020

Plan Data Validity Disney+Hotstar MRP 401 3 GB/Day 28 Days 1 Year Free MRP 499 1.5 GB/Day 56 Days 1 Year Free MRP 598 2 GB/Day 56 Days 1 Year Free MRP 777 1.5 GB/Day 84 Days 1 Year Free MRP 2599 2 GB/Day 365 Days 1 Year Free

Airtel Plans With Free Subscription of Disney+Hotstar for IPL 2020

Plan Data Validity Disney+Hotstar MRP 401 30 GB 28 Days 1 Year Free MRP 448 3 GB/Day 28 Days 1 Year Free MRP 599 2 GB/Day 56 Days 1 Year Free MRP 2698 2 GB/Day 365 Days 1 Year Free

With these Jio and Airtel recharges fans will enjoy free subscription of Disney+Hotstar. However, users can also subscribe to Disney+Hotstar by paying Rs 399 for a year to enjoy live streaming of IPL 2020 matches on its mobile app and website.

