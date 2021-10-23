The Chinese smartphone maker Huawei recently launched Enjoy 20e smartphone for the home market. It comes as a new addition to the brand's Enjoy series, which is available for pre-orders via Vmall. The company will begin shipping before November 11, 2021. Huawei Watch GT 3 With SpO2 Sensor & 100+ Sports Modes Launched.

Huawei Enjoy 20e (Photo Credits: Huawei)

The key highlights of the phone are MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 13MP dual rear cameras, Huawei SuperSound, 6.3-inch HD+ IPS display, an 8MP selfie camera and more. It will be available in three colours - Magic Night Black, Phantom Violet, and Qijing Forest.

Huawei Enjoy 20e (Photo Credits: Huawei)

The phone comes in two variants - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB. The 64GB variant is priced at CNY 999 (around Rs 11,700). The company is yet to announce the price of the 128GB storage variant. As a part of the launch offer, there's a discount of CNY 50 (about Rs 600) on pre-orders via Vmall bringing down the price of the 64GB model to CNY 949 (around Rs 11,100).

As for specs, the Huawei Enjoy 20e sports a 6.3-inch HD+ TFT IPS LCD with a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. It comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Coming to the camera department, the phone has a dual-camera module at the back. It consists of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is an 8MP sensor for video calls and selfies. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. The phone also supports reverse charging. It runs on the brand's proprietary HarmonyOS 2.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2021 10:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).