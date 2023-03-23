New Delhi, March 23 : Chinese smartphone maker Huawei has launched its new Mate X3 foldable phone. The Huawei Mate X3 aims to offer amazing quality coupled with its elegant design and superb features.

This book-style foldable smartphone comes with a massive display and still manage to be lighter, thinner and sleeker apart from its other impressive features. Let’s take a brief look. Redmi Note 12 Turbo Official Launch Date Revealed Through Teaser Image Offering Design Glimpse; Find Key Details Here.

Huawei Mate X3 Foldable Smartphone – Specs & Features :

The Mate X3 weighs just at 239g and still manages to house larger displays, bigger battery as well as a periscope zoom camera, while also being just 5.3mm thick when unfolded. Meta Introduces New WhatsApp App for Windows With Faster Load Time and Better Calling Features.

The foldable phone comes with a 6.4-inch cover display and on the inside a large 7.85-inch display, and both the screens come with 120Hz variable refresh rate.

The new Huawei Mate X3 comes with a water resistant body with IPX8 rating, making it the only foldable phone after the Samsung models that has achieved a standard water proof design.

The devices hinge design is also impressive, which allows the to fold and close down absolutely flat. Moreover, Huawei says there will be no crease on the foldable scree, but real-life usage only can confirm this aspect. The hinge allows the phone to be positioned in multiple angles for selfies and a split-screen mode allows for seamless video calls.

The Mate X3 comes with a triple camera setup on its back, comprising of a main 50MP f/1.8wide lens teamed with a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide and a 12MP f/3.4 5x telephoto cameras. The device comes with two 8MP selfie cameras for the cover and inside displays.

The device gets powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 backed with 12GB of RAM, and runs on Harmony OS 3.1. However, the Mate X3 can offer only up to 4G connectivity speed, as Huawei is banned from purchasing 5G modems. The book-style foldable phone packs in a 4,800mAh battery pack with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging support.

The Huawei Mate X3 phone has been launched in China, and there’s no word about its global launch yet. The phone has a starting price of CNY 12,999 (approx. $1,999, converted) for the 256GB variant, the 512 storage variant costs CNY13,999 (around $2,050), and the top-end 1TB variant is tagged at CNY15,999 (about $2,340).

