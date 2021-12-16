Huawei P50 Pocket foldable smartphone is confirmed to be launched in China on December 23, 2021. The launch will commence at 8:30 am CET (1:00 pm IST). The device will be the company's first flip phone with a foldable display. Ahead of its launch, several key specifications of the handset have been revealed online. Huawei P50 Pocket Foldable Smartphone To Launched on December 23, 2021.

Huawei P50 Pocket (Photo Credits: Weibo)

According to CEO of Display Supply China Consultants and display analyst Ross Young, Huawei P50 Pocket will sport a 6.85-inch foldable display. The display is speculated to be bigger than the display of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone, which is a 6.7-inch foldable AMOLED screen. Young has also revealed that the handset will also come with a 1-inch round-shaped cover display, which will be situated below the rear camera module.

Huawei P50 Pocket (Photo Credits: Huawei)

For photography, Huawei P50 Pocket will come equipped with a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 13MP snapper and an 8MP tertiary shooter.

Huawei P50 Pocket (Photo Credits: Huawei)

The foldable phone is said to be powered by a Kirin 9000 SoC and is likely to be offered in gold and blue colours. According to leaks, Huawei P50 Pocket will be less costly than the Galaxy Z Flip 3 phone.

