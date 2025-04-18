New Delhi, April 18: Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is launched in India. The Note 50s 5G+ will be available on Flipkart. The smartphone features a MediaTek processor and comes with a massive battery. The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ price in India starts at INR 15, 999.

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ comes with a slim design that features a gem-cut camera module at the rear. It also features Active Halo Lighting around the camera module. The Note 50s 5G+ is available in three colour options, which includes Marine Drift Blue, Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Sale Starts on April 23; Know Everything About Galaxy M56 5G Launched in India.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Specifications and Features

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor. The Note 50s 5G+ comes with a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display. It delivers a refresh rate of 144Hz and the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 for accidental drops and scratches. Additionally, the Infinix Note 50s 5G+ supports 90fps gaming.

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ comes with a 64MP AI-powered main camera and a secondary camera. The smartphone features a 13MP front camera. The device also comes integrated with Infinix’s Folax AI assistant. Users can also take advantage of Infinix AI tools like AI Image Cutout and, Object Eraser, and more. The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ is MIL-STD 810 certified, and it also comes with IP64 water and dust resistance. The smartphone features an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes with a 5,500mAh battery, which supports 45W fast charging. Moto Book 60 and Moto Pad 60 PRO Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Latest Devices From Motorola.

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ Price in India and Sale Details

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ price in India starts at INR 15,999 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Note 50s 5G+ price with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage comes at INR 17,999. Interested customers can get the base model of the smartphone at a price of INR 14,999 on the first day of sale. The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ sale starts on April 24 on Flipkart.

