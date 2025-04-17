New Delhi, April 17: Samsung Galaxy M56 5G is launched today in India. The latest smartphone from the Samsung M series comes with a slim profile. It features a triple rear camera with HDR selfie videos. Samsung Galaxy M56 5G price in India comes in the mid-range segment with the latest specifications.

Samsung has claimed that the Galaxy M56 5G is the slimmest smartphone in the segment. The new model is approximately 30% thinner than the Samsung Galaxy M55 5G. The Galaxy M56 5G has a thickness of 7.2mm and weighs 180 gm. Realme GT 8 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset Likely To Launch in December 2025; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Specifications and Features

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G combines advanced technology with a sleek design. It comes with a 6.73-inch sAMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back to provide durability against scratches and drops. The Galaxy M56 5G is powered by an octa-core CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also includes AI-driven features such as Edit Suggestions, Object Eraser, and Image Clipper to enhance the user experience for photo editing tasks.

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G brings a new design in its rear camera module. The device features a triple-camera setup on the back, which features a 50MP main sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It also includes an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. The Galaxy M56 5G comes with a 12MP front camera that supports HDR. The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G is equipped with a 5000mAh battery. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max New Details Leaked Ahead of September 2025 Launch, Hint Major Design Changes, A19 Pro Chip, 48MP Triple Camera and More; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G price starts at INR 27,999 for 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. However, customers who are interested in purchasing the Galaxy M56 5G can take advantage of an instant discount of INR 3,000 when using HDFC Bank cards. After discounts the Galaxy M56 5G price in India will be INR 24,999. The Galaxy M56 5G will go on sale in India starting from April 23. It will be available for purchase through Amazon and the Samsung India website.

