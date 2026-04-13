Infinix Note 60 Pro has officially launched in the Indian market, marking a significant shift for the brand as it introduces its first smartphone powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The device enters the competitive mid-range segment with a striking design language, featuring an aerospace-grade aluminium frame and a rear camera module that draws aesthetic inspiration from premium flagship aesthetics. Beyond its looks, the handset focuses on providing a versatile user experience by integrating unique hardware elements that distinguish it from standard mid-range offerings.

A major highlight of this launch is the inclusion of several segment-first upgrade features designed to enhance both utility and customisation. The smartphone introduces an innovative Active Matrix Display on the rear, alongside a dedicated physical side button capable of measuring health metrics such as heart rate and SpO2 levels. These additions, combined with a robust battery system and a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel, position the Note 60 Pro as a feature-rich contender for users seeking a blend of performance and experimental technology. Redmi K90 Max Design Teased Ahead of Official Launch; To Debut Alongside Redmi K Pad 2.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Specifications and Features

The Infinix Note 60 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, the screen supports 2304Hz PWM dimming for eye comfort. Under the hood, it is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device includes a 3D Ice Core VC cooling system and 8GB of virtual RAM to assist with intensive gaming tasks. On the rear, the Active Matrix Display consists of 288 independent LED pixels used for notifications, animations, and mini-games.

For photography, the handset is equipped with a dual-camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. A 13MP front camera is available for selfies, with both front and rear units supporting 4K video recording. Powering the device is a massive 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W wired fast charging and 30W wireless charging. Additional features include an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, JBL-tuned dual stereo speakers, and XOS 16 based on the Android 16 operating system.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Price in India

Infinix Note 60 Pro price in India starts at INR 31,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The higher-tier model, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at INR 34,999. The smartphone is available in three distinct colour options: Solar Orange, Deep Ocean Blue, and Mocha Brown. To incentivise early buyers, the company is offering a limited-time bank discount of INR 3,000 on select cards and providing a MagPower Bluetooth speaker worth INR 3,999 as a free bundle. Oppo F33 Series to Launch in India on April 15; Know Expected Specifications.

A special Call of Duty: Mobile edition has also been introduced, featuring custom software themes and dedicated packaging for fans of the franchise. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. With its comprehensive suite of features—ranging from bypass charging for gamers to health-tracking hardware—the Infinix Note 60 Pro aims to offer a flagship-lite experience at a mid-range price point.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).