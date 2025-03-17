Cupertino, March 17: Apple is working on its biggest iOS 19 updates, which is expected to revamp the overall design of the operating system for iPhone users. Another big announcement from Apple coming in September 2025 is the launch of the iPhone 17 series. The fans are eyeing two Apple iPhone 17 models, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Ultra. According to the reports, both smartphones will replace the long-running models.

The iPhone 17 Plus, a model that reportedly has not been as popular as the other models, will be replaced by the iPhone 17 Air. According to the new information, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will also be replaced by a new iPhone 17 Ultra model. The changes are expected to help the company increase its sales and dominate the smartphone market. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Likely in July; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price in India.

iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features

iPhone 17 Air is expected to be a slim smartphone with a 5 mm or thinner size. The new information said that the smartphone may not have any ports. This means it may solely rely on wireless charging and not have any USB Type-C port. It is also expected to have a single rear camera, a selfie camera along with a 120Hz display, and a Camera Control button. iPhone 17 Air (iPhone 17 Slim) may be priced at around USD 900 (around INR 78,000). It will have the latest A19 chipset.

The iPhone 17 Ultra, on the other hand, would likely have a completely new design and camera placement. It may have a Dynamic Island with a smaller size, vapour chamber cooling technology, camera quality improvements, a bigger battery, and up to 16GB RAM. It would likely be thicker compared to the other models in the iPhone 17 series. The upcoming iPhone 17 Ultra or iPhone 17 Pro Max may include an A19 Pro chipset. The price of this device may be start around USD 1,199 (around INR 1,04,000). OPPO F29 5G and OPPO F29 Pro 5G Launch on March 20 in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Smartphones From OPPO F29 5G Series.

iOS 19 Major Improvements Expected; Check Them Here

Apple is expected to launch iOS 19, which will improve the overall feel and design of the operating system. The upcoming iOS 19, along with iPadOS 19 and macOS 19 , may change the way Apple users interact with the interface. Reports said that Apple executives hoped that the new iOS 19 update, coming in late 2025, would offer people new ways to interact.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2025 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).