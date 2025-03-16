New Delhi, March 16: OPPO (Oppo) F29 5G series will launch in India on March 20. The launch of the smartphones from the OPPO F29 5G series will include OPPO F29 5G and OPPO F29 Pro 5G models. These smartphones will come with the latest specifications and features for its users. The smartphones are expected to arrive with Snapdragon and MediaTek processors.

OPPO F29 5G may arrive with two colour options, which may include Blue and Purple. The OPPO F29 Pro 5G may come with Back and white colour options. Oppo has been teasing its upcoming smartphones on social media platforms. The company stated, "OPPO F29 5G series is a masterpiece of durability and elegance, designed to stand out and built to last." Realme P3 Ultra 5G Launch in India on March 19, Teased As Ultra-Smooth 90FPS Gameplay for BGMI.

OPPO F29 5G Series Launch on March 20 in India

Mark your calendars! Launching on 20th March 2025, at 12 PM – #OPPOF29Series5G, a masterpiece of durability and elegance, designed to stand out and built to last. Are you ready to meet #TheDurableChampion ? pic.twitter.com/VH9fBfXbzk — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 12, 2025

As the launch approaches, some specifications of the OPPO F29 series 5G have been leaked online. The OPPO F29 5G price in India is expected to be around INR 25,000 and the Oppo F29 Pro 5G price in India might be around INR 30,000.

OPPO F29 5G, OPPO F29 Pro 5G Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OPPO F29 5G is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor. The OPPO F29 5G is expected to be offered in two variants, which may include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and another with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone is also likely to feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display.

The Oppo F29 5G may include a 50MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) to keep images steady and clear. Additionally, there could be a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 16MP front camera. The OPPO F29 5G may feature a 6,500mAh battery with 45W charging support.

The OPPO F29 Pro 5G is anticipated to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor. It is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, another with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. Realme Buds Air7 Launch in India on March 19; Check Specifications and Features.

The OPPO F29 Pro 5G is likely to feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ quad curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to include a 50MP main camera, a 2MP sensor, and a 16MP front camera. The OPPO F29 Pro 5G is expected to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

