New Delhi, March 16: Nothing Phone 3 is expected to launch in July 2025. Following the launch of the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro, the smartphone maker is anticipated to introduce the Nothing Phone 3 soon. After postponing its launch for more than a year, the company is now expected to launch the new smartphone in the upcoming months. The upcoming smartphone from Nothing may come with AI-powered features, a transparent design, and better cameras.

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to come with a transparent back design while also adding new features. The smartphone could include an Essential Key, which may enable users to set up custom shortcuts for easy access to their apps and features. A recent leak from tipster Abhishek Yadav indicates that the Nothing Phone 3 might be launched in July 2025. Nothing Phone 3 price in India is expected to be between INR 45,000 and INR 50,000. OPPO F29 5G and OPPO F29 Pro 5G Launch on March 20 in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Smartphones From OPPO F29 5G Series.

Nothing Phone 3 Might Launch in July, 2025

Nothing Phone 3 most probably in July, 2025. pic.twitter.com/XWKd8es6Uo — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 10, 2025

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Nothing Phone 3 is anticipated to come with either the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 or the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+. Phone 3 is likely to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone is expected to support a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Nothing Phone 3 might come with a triple-lens camera setup, which could include a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, it is expected to include a 32MP front camera. Realme Buds Air7 Launch in India on March 19; Check Specifications and Features.

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature advanced AI capabilities integrated into its OS to enhance the user experience. It is anticipated to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery and will likely support 100W fast charging. Additional features will include 5G, Wi-Fi, NFC, and dual SIM support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2025 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).