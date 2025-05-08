Cupertino, May 8: Apple's iPhone 17 series, the highly anticipated smartphones of 2025, will be launched in September. The iPhone 17 lineup will include four smartphones just like last year, but this time, two new models will be introduced. Rumours have suggested that the two new models will be iPhone 17 Air, the slimmest smartphone from Apple, and iPhone 17 Ultra. Very few reports have mentioned the Ultra variant, which means it may or may not be launched.

Apple launched the iPhone 16e in February 2025 and ended the long-running iPhone SE series. Reports said the same could happen with Apple's low-performing Plus model. This year, the company may not introduce an iPhone 17 Plus and instead replace it with the iPhone 17 Air, just like the MacBook Air. On the other hand, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to have the same names as the previous series. iQOO Neo 10 Launch Confirmed on May 26, 2025, Will Feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC With Q1 Super Computing Chip; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Air Price, Specifications, Features

iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the highlight of the Apple launch event in September 2025. The smartphone is expected to have an ultra-slim 5.5mm design. Despite being a slim smartphone, Apple iPhone 17 Air may have a 6.6-inch large OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, A19 chipset and a 48MP single-camera on the rear. It will also have e-SIM support. iPhone 17 Price in India could start at INR 89,900. Reports said it could have the "worst" battery life out of all the other models in the series.

iPhone 17 Price, Specifications, Features

The iPhone 17 base model is expected to have a 6.3-inch OLED display offering a 120Hz refresh rate. This smartphone will also have a slim build and compact design. The Apple iPhone 17 may have 48MP dual cameras on the rear and a 24MP selfie camera. It will run on the same A19 chip and cost INR 79,900.

iPhone 17 Pro Price, Specifications, Features

iPhone 17 Pro series is expected to undergo significant design changes. The triple triangularly shaped cameras on the rear will reportedly get a rectangular-shaped bump with round edges, giving it a somewhat Pixel 9-like look. iPhone 17 Pro is expected to have the same small 6.3-inch display as the base model, but have an LTPO OLED panel. It may run on an A19 Pro chip and have 48MP triple rear cameras. iPhone 17 Pro price is rumoured to be INR 1,39,900 in India. Realme GT 7 Series Launch Confirmed on May 27, 2025 in Global Market, Will Includes Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T Smartphones; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Pro Price, Specifications, Features

The top model of Apple, iPhone 17 Pro Max, is expected to be the best-selling model of the iPhone 17 series, just like iPhone 16 Pro Max. It will likely have a larger 6.9-inch LTPO OLED 120Hz display and come with an A19 Pro chipset. iPhone 17 Pro Max may have the series's largest battery and include a 48MP triple camera setup, just like the Pro model with one wide angle lens, one ultrawide lens and a telephoto lens. On the front, it may have 24MP shooter. iPhone 17 Pro Max price could start from INR 1,44,900.

