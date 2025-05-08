Paris, May 8: Realme has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming Realme GT 7 series in the global market. The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T will be launched in Paris, France, on May 27, 2025. It also revealed that the GT7 series will be introduced in two attractive colours - IceSense Black and IceSense Blue. Realme said that these models will be infused with fibreglass which would provide strength, lower weight and offer cooler performance.

Realme GT 7 series will be launched during a 'global launch event' in the last week of May 2025. The Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T will be made in India and sold globally. The series will be launched in India and the global market with the world's first 'Graphene Cover' to keep the device cool and maintain its temperature. The company said, "The Ultimate Battery and Charging Duo Unveiling on 12th May, 12 PM" on its website. Realme GT 7 series price in India could be between INR 30,000 to INR 40,000. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Launch in India on May 13; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T Specifications and Features

Realme GT 7 is expected to launch with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display that may run at a 144Hz refresh rate and offer 6,000 nits of peak brightness. It will likely come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset that will likely be mated with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The GT 7 smartphone may feature a 50MP primary camera on the rear with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) support and 8MP ultrawide camera. Realme GT 7 is rumoured to sport a 7,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. It may come with an IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating. iQOO Neo 10 Colour Options Teased Ahead of Launch in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

On the other hand, the Realme GT 7T from the series may come with 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED with 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display running at a 120Hz refresh rate and offer the same 6,000 nits of peak brightness. The device may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 processor that may be mated with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Realme may include 50MP rear camera and 32MP selfie camera in the GT 7T. Compared to GT 7, GT 7T may have a smaller 6,000mAh battery, supporting 120W fast-charging. Both devices may come with an Android 15-based OS out of the box.

