iQOO Neo 10 will launch in India on May 26, 2025 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and Q1 Supercomputing Chip mated with LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.0 storage and Andreno 825 GPU. Ahead of the launch, the iQOO Neo 10 leaked specifications and features suggested that it would feature a 6.78-inch OLED display running at a 120Hz refresh rate, with 2,000 nits of HBM. The smartphone will come with an Android 15-based OS. The leaks said it would have a 50MP Sony LYT-600 and a 8MP rear cameras. On the front, iQOO Neo 10 will likely have a 16MP camera. The smartphone is expected to have a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging, thanks to a USD 2.0 Type-C port. It may have Bluetooth 6, IP65 rating, IR blaster, optical in-display fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 7 and 8.09mm slim design with 206 gram weight. iQOO Neo 10 price is expected to be around INR 35,000. Realme GT 7 Series Launch Confirmed on May 27, 2025 in Global Market, Will Includes Realme GT 7 and Realme GT 7T Smartphones; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10 Coming on May 26, 2025

