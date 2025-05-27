New Delhi, May 27: Apple is preparing to introduce its iPhone 17 series at its annual fall event, expected to take place in September 2025. The series may include four models, which may be iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a rumoured new addition called iPhone 17 Air. Reports suggest that the "Air" model could replace the current Plus model. It may feature a thinner design, possibly positioned to compete with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

iPhone 17 series is likely to launch between September 11 and 13, 2025. Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to offer major improvements over the iPhone 16 series. These upgrades may include faster processors, better cameras, and improved display technology. Before the official launch, Apple is also set to showcase iOS 19 at WWDC25, which could introduce new Apple Intelligence features. iQOO Neo 10 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New iQOO Neo Series Smartphone Launched in India.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air may come with the Apple A19 chip, while the Pro models could be powered by the A19 Pro. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to include a 6.9-inch display, the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro may feature 6.3-inch displays, and the iPhone 17 Air could include a 6.6-inch display. iPhone 17 may reportedly keep its current camera design, while the iPhone 17 Air may feature a single rear camera. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models are said to come with a wider horizontal camera layout with three lenses but with more space between the lenses, LiDAR sensor, and flash.

As per reports, the standard iPhone 17 may include a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP front lens. The iPhone 17 Air may come with a slim design with a 5.5mm profile, and could feature a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP front lens. The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to include a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP telephoto lens, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 24MP front camera. The iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature three 48MP rear sensors along with a 24MP front camera. Apple is also expected to include a Tetraprism Telephoto lens in the Pro models to improve zoom performance. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Launch Likely in July 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India (Expected)

The iPhone 17 price is expected to be around INR 89,900. The iPhone 17 Air could cost approximately INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro may be available for about INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max might be priced near INR 1,64,900.

