New Delhi, May 26: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE are expected to debut soon. These upcoming foldable smartphones from Samsung might be launched in July 2025. The launch could take place during the company’s second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Flip 7 are said to be the next-gen flagships, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is likely to be an affordable version.

Samsung has not officially announced the lineup yet. However, several leaks and renders have already surfaced online. These give an idea about the expected design, features, price details, and possible performance improvements of Samsung's upcoming foldable smartphones. The starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to be around INR 1,64,999. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may be priced at approximately INR 1,09,999. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE could be launched at around INR 97,000. iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apple iPhone 17 Series Flagship Model May Launch With New Design in September 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might debut as the slimmest foldable smartphone, with a thickness of 3.9mm when open and 8.9mm when closed. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB RAM. The device may also feature a triple rear camera setup, including a possible 200MP main sensor and will likely come with a 4,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to come with a 6.85-inch main display. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset or Samsung’s Exynos 2500 processor, depending on the region. It is likely to offer 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device may feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP front camera. The smartphone is likely to offer a 4,300mAh battery with 25W charging support. iQOO Neo 10 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New iQOO Neo Series Smartphone Launched in India.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to be an affordable model in the upcoming foldable lineup. It could be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset and may feature a 6.7-inch display. The device is likely to include a dual 12MP camera setup at the rear. It may come with a 4,000mAh battery and may support 25W wired charging.

