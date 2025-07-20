New Delhi, July 20: Apple is reportedly planning to unveil the iPhone 17 series in September 2025. Reports suggest that the iPhone 17 series launch window may be in between September 8 and 10. The series will reportedly feature four smartphones. It may include iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air may become Apple’s thinnest model yet, potentially measuring 5.5mm.

To create such a slim design, the iPhone 17 Air may eliminate the USB-C port and other physical inputs. Ahead of the iPhone 17 series launch, details about its colour options have started surfacing online. The entire iPhone 17 series is expected to deliver performance boosts with an improved faster wireless charging support. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Launch in India on July 25, Processor Confirmed; Check Expected Price and Other Specifications.

iPhone 17 Series Colour Options (Expected)

As per multiple reports, Apple is testing new colour options for its upcoming iPhone 17 series. The standard iPhone 17 could be available in purple and green colours, while the Pro variant might feature a Sky Blue finish. The iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to come in new Orange colour. Additionally, the rumoured iPhone 17 Air may be offered in black, silver, light gold, and a soft blue tone colour options. These colour options are yet to be officially confirmed.

iPhone 17 Series Battery Specs (Expected)

As per reports, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series may bring improvements in battery life and charging speeds. The iPhone 17 could offer a battery life of around 20 hours with support for 35W wired charging. iPhone 17 Air may offer up to 18 hours of battery life and will likely come with 50W wireless charging. The iPhone 17 Pro is also tipped to deliver 22 hours of backup paired with 35W wired fast charging. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery, which may deliver up to 24 hours of usage. It may also support 50W fast wireless charging. Vivo V60 Launch in India Likely in August 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Price (Expected)

As per reports, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be the most expensive in the lineup, which may be priced at around INR 1,64,900. The Pro model could come at a price of approximately INR 1,39,900. The iPhone 17 Air might arrive with a price of INR 99,900 and the standard iPhone 17 base model is speculated to be priced close to INR 89,900.

