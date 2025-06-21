TECNO POVA 7 Ultra 5G Specifications Confirmed, Smartphone Coming With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate Processor; Check Other Specs and Features

TECNO Mobile has officially unveiled all the specifications and features of the TECNO POVA 7 Ultra 5G ahead of its official launch. The smartphone boasts a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate Processor, paired with 256GB ROM and 24GB RAM (with 12GB extended RAM). TECNO POVA 7 Ultra 5G will feature a large 6000mAh durable battery supported by 70W Ultra Charge and 30W Wireless Charge, ensuring long-lasting usage. The POVA 7 Ultra 5G will come with a stunning 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display and a futuristic Interstellar Spaceship Design. It houses a 108MP Ultra-clear Camera and offers FreeLink Communication for seamless connectivity. The Chinese smartphone company has not revealed the TECNO POVA 7 Ultra 5G price. OnePlus Nord 5 Set To Launch in India on July 8, 2025, Will Offer 144 FPS Gaming; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

TECNO POVA 7 Ultra 5G Specs Revealed, Price Confirmation Remained

