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Technology Technology iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India: Expected Cost, Specs and Key Differences vs iPhone 18 Pro The upcoming Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is already generating buzz ahead of its expected fall 2026 launch. While the company has not officially confirmed details, leaks suggest notable upgrades in display, battery, and camera. Here is a detailed look at the expected price in India and how it may differ from the iPhone 18 Pro.

The upcoming Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max is already generating buzz ahead of its expected fall 2026 launch. While the company has not officially confirmed details, leaks suggest notable upgrades in display, battery, and camera. Here is a detailed look at the expected price in India and how it may differ from the iPhone 18 Pro.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Price in India (Expected)

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to carry a premium price tag in India. Based on previous trends, the device could start around Rs 1,49,900 or slightly higher. For reference, the iPhone 17 Pro Max launched at Rs 1,49,900, while the Pro variant started at Rs 1,34,900.

With rising component and memory costs, a slight price hike cannot be ruled out for the new generation. iPhone Air Price Drops by INR 28,000 on Amazon.

Display and Design Differences

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display, while the Pro Max could offer a larger 6.9-inch screen. Both models may support 120Hz refresh rate and improved peak brightness up to 3,000 nits.

The bigger display means the Pro Max will have a larger body and heavier build compared to the standard Pro model. iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Feature Variable Aperture and Stacked Sensor Upgrades; Check Details.

Bigger Battery on Pro Max

As seen in previous generations, the Pro Max variant is expected to house a larger battery. This should translate to longer battery life compared to the iPhone 18 Pro. Apple may also increase battery capacity across both models this year.

Camera Upgrades and New Sensor

Apple could introduce a new three-layer stacked image sensor, reportedly sourced from Samsung, improving dynamic range and reducing noise.

Both Pro models are also expected to feature variable aperture technology and a triple 48MP camera setup, including main, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses.

Should You Wait for iPhone 18 Pro Max?

If you prefer a bigger display, longer battery life, and potentially enhanced camera performance, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be worth waiting for. However, users who prefer a compact design may find the iPhone 18 Pro more suitable.

As always, final specifications and pricing will be confirmed during Apple’s official launch event later this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).