iPhone Fold Launch Likely in Late 2026; Know What To Expect

Mumbai, February 9: Apple is reportedly nearing the final stages of development for its first-ever foldable smartphone, widely referred to as the iPhone Fold. According to the latest supply-chain leaks and analyst reports, the tech giant is targeting a launch window in the second half of 2026, potentially debuting the device alongside the iPhone 18 series. The handset is expected to be a book-style foldable that transitions from a standard smartphone form factor into a compact tablet.

The upcoming device is rumoured to feature a primary 7.8-inch internal OLED display designed to be "creaseless," a feat Apple has reportedly achieved using a laser-drilled metal support plate. This inner screen will be complemented by a 5.5-inch outer cover display. Unlike recent flagship models, the iPhone Fold may move away from Face ID in favour of a side-mounted Touch ID sensor integrated into the power button, a design choice necessitated by the thinness of the folding chassis. iPhone 17e Expected To Launch With MagSafe and A19 Chip Likely in Early March 2026.

iPhone Fold Hardware and Camera Configurations

Under the hood, the iPhone Fold is expected to be powered by Apple's next-generation A20 chipset, manufactured on a 2nm process for enhanced efficiency. The device will likely feature a four-camera system, including dual 48MP rear sensors (wide and ultra-wide) and a 24MP under-display camera on the internal screen. To support the larger display, leaks suggest Apple will include its largest-ever battery for an iPhone, with capacities ranging between 5,400mAh and 5,800mAh.

The physical design is tipped to borrow heavily from the "iPhone Air" aesthetic, focusing on an ultra-slim profile. When unfolded, the device could measure as thin as 5.6mm, comparable to the iPad Pro. A unique hardware change involves relocating the volume buttons to the top-right edge, similar to the iPad mini, to avoid routing complex cables across the hinge mechanism. Apple Valentine’s Day Sale 2026: Tech Giant Offers Major Discounts on iPhone 17 Series, MacBook Air M4 and New AirPods Pro 3; Check Details.

iPhone Fold Price in India

As Apple's most premium offering, the iPhone Fold is expected to carry a significant price tag. In the United States, estimates place the starting price between USD 2,000 and USD 2,500. For the Indian market, industry analysts project the price could start around INR 2,15,000, accounting for local taxes and import duties. This would position the foldable well above the current iPhone Pro Max models, targeting a niche segment of ultra-premium users.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2026 09:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).