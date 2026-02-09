Mumbai, February 9: Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the iPhone 17e as the successor to its current budget-friendly model, with a release anticipated as early as March 2026. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new handset will feature the upgraded A19 chip, the same silicon expected to power the flagship iPhone 17 lineup. Despite rising costs for components like RAM and storage, Apple intends to maintain a competitive entry price of USD 599.

The iPhone 17e represents a strategic shift for the Cupertino-based tech giant as it begins integrating its own in-house cellular chips. This move to a proprietary 5G modem is expected to improve power efficiency and reduce Apple's long-term reliance on third-party suppliers. The device is also confirmed to include MagSafe charging, bringing it further in line with the premium hardware standards of the flagship series. Apple iPhone 17 Sales: Tech Giant Records Best Quarter Ever in China as Redesign Triggers Massive ‘Super Upgrade Cycle’.

Apple iPhone 17e Strategy and Market Position

Apple is expected to market the iPhone 17e aggressively toward enterprise customers and emerging markets. By keeping the price point under USD 600, the company aims to capitalise on a perceived opening in the mid-range segment. Reports suggest that with Samsung focusing on its premium foldables and the Google Pixel 10a expected to offer only minor updates, Apple sees an opportunity to gain significant market share.

Beyond the internal hardware upgrades, the iPhone 17e will likely retain the compact form factor that has made the "e" and "SE" series popular among users who prefer smaller devices. The inclusion of the A19 chip also ensures that the handset will fully support the latest iterations of Apple Intelligence, providing budget-conscious buyers with access to the company’s advanced generative AI features.

Upcoming Product Pipeline for Early 2026

The iPhone 17e launch is expected to be part of a broader hardware refresh occurring in the first quarter of the year. Apple is reportedly planning to unveil updated iPad and iPad Air models alongside the new phone. The base-model iPad is expected to move to the A18 chip to enable AI capabilities, while the iPad Air is tipped to receive an M4 processor and a transition to an OLED display for the first time. iPhone Fold Rumours: Apple’s First Foldable Smartphone Tipped To Feature Class-Leading Battery Life and 7.8-Inch Crease-Free Display.

In addition to mobile devices, the March event may see the debut of a MacBook Air powered by the new M5 processor and spec-bumped versions of the MacBook Pro. These updates signal Apple’s commitment to transitioning its entire ecosystem to the latest silicon architecture. While Apple has not sent out official invitations, analysts predict a formal announcement will take place within the next four weeks.

