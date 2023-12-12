Mumbai, December 12: iQOO 12 5G is finally launched in India with the most anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and premium specifications. iQOO 12 5G was launched in China on November 7, 2023, that showed a new design , camera, and significant performance improvement than previous model iQOO 11. iQOO's latest smartphone, with similar specifications and features, has been expected to launch in India for a month. For many days, the Chinese smartphone maker has been teasing the features and specifications of the iQOO 12 series before the launch on December 12.

iQOO announced that its new iQOO 12 5G would be "India's 1st smartphone" featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform. The latest iQOO smartphone will compete with the smartphones that have the latest Snapdragon 8 series processor like Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 pro, OnePlus 12 Pro, rumoured ASUS Rog Phone 8, and many other devices to launch in India. All these devices are the top-premium smartphones available in the market offering the best specifications and features. Here's everything about the new iQOO flagship smartphone launched in India. Lava Yuva 3 Pro Confirmed To Launch on December 14: Check Expected Specifications and Other Details of New Smartphone by Lava Mobile.

iQOO 12 5G Specifications and Features:

iQOO 12 5G is launched in India with a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2800x2160 (1.5K) resolution and 3,000nits of peak brightness. The display offers a 144Hz high refresh rate, perfect for gaming, multi-tasking and entertainment. Besides, the display offers 2160Hz PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming, supports "AI Eye Care Technology" for the protection of eyes, and also has "Wet Touch Technology" to detect wet fingers on the screen.

The new iQOO 12 smartphone offers a 5,000mAh battery with a Pro-Performance Graphite battery with 120W fast-charging support. If the battery comes down to 0%, the users need to plug in the battery, and within 3 seconds, the phone will start. The device has 16GB RAM and 512GB for built-in storage. The device also offers 16GB of extendable RAM for smoother performance. Apple Rolls Out 'Spatial Video Recording' Option on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max With iOS 17.2 Update.

iQOO 12 5G Price in India and Sale Details:

iQOO has launched its new 12 series in India at starting price of Rs 52,999 for 12GB+256GB variant, and Rs 57,999 for 16GB+256GB. However, the devices are currently available at discounted price at Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 respectively. The official sale of the device will start on December 14, 2023 at 12PM on Amazon.com and iQOO.com. If you have a Priority Pass, you can get the iQOO 12 5G on December 13 as said by the company. iQOO is also offering the customers to avail Flat Rs 3,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank along with Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 exchange bonus on Non Vivo, Vivo and iQOO devices.

