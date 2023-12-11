Lava Mobiles has announced that it will launch its new Lava Yuva 3 Pro smartphone in India on December 14, 2023. The company has shared a short teaser video showing the design and camera setup on the back panel. On its official post on X, Lava Mobiles said, "Get ready to explore the Gold Standard!" After launching its Lava Blaze 2 5G on November 2, 2023, the company has set this device's launch in December. According to the reports, the device may be launched with a 50MP camera with LED flash and a 6.5-inch display and most likely launch under Rs 10,000 as the previous model, Yuva 2 Pro, was introduced at Rs 7,999. The reports also said that it will be a 4G handset that could offer up to 8GB RAM and 128GB in-built memory. iQOO 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 To Launch in India on December 12: Know Specifications, Features and Likely Price.

Lava Yuva 3 Pro Launch Date Confirmed:

Get ready to explore the Gold Standard! Yuva 3 Pro | Launching - 14th Dec#Yuva3Pro #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/WQwI9M9lo9 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) December 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)