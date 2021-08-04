BBK Group-owned iQOO is all set to launch its iQOO 8 Series in the home country. The company has shared a poster of iQOO 8 on its official iQOO Weibo account revealing its launch date. As per the poster, the launch event will take place on August 17, 2021 at 7:30 pm local time (5 pm IST). As per a report, the iQOO 8 Series will comprise two models - iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro. iQOO 8 With Snapdragon 888 Plus Likely To Be Launched on August 4, 2021: Report.

iQOO 8 (Photo Credits: Weibo)

The poster does not reveal the specifications or design of the upcoming iQOO 8. If the reports are to be believed, the iQOO 8 Series is likely to feature a Samsung's AMOLED E5 luminescent display with a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels. Both models might come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, both iQOO 8 & iQOO 8 Pro are said to flaunt a quad rear camera setup. iQOO 8 Series is likely to ship with a 4,000mAh battery with 160W fast charging support. Both models of the iQOO 8 Series are expected to run on the Android 11 operating system. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release few teasers before its official launch.

