BBK Group-owned iQOO is rumoured to launch its iQOO 8 smartphone on August 4, 2021. iQOO President Feng Yufei reportedly shared a video on the Weibo website revealing a pool table with a ball with number eight hitting another ball with a number four. However, there is no confirmation of iQOO 8 in the video. But we speculate that the ball with the number eight could be a reference to the iQOO 8. iQOO Z3 With Triple Rear Cameras & Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

In addition to this, a known tipster who goes by the name of Whylab revealed that iQOO 8's will launch on August 4 at 2:30 pm China time and it will come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC. Later, Digital Chat Station shared the key details of the iQOO 8 with the model number V2141A. The tipster also shared that the smartphone will carry a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels and a high refresh rate.

As per Digital Chat Station, the handset will come with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device will run on the Android 11 based OriginOS 1.0 operating system. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release few teasers before its official launch.

