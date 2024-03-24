iQOO Pad 2 To Launch Soon With Dimensity 9300 SoC, Receives 3C Certification; Check Expected Specifictions and Features

iQOO is set launch its new tablet series in China 'iQOO Pad 2', which is expected to be a rebranded version of Vivo Pad 3 series. The expected feature include 11,500mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity flagship processor. Check more details here.

Technology Team Latestly| Mar 24, 2024 02:08 PM IST
iQOO Pad 2 To Launch Soon With Dimensity 9300 SoC, Receives 3C Certification; Check Expected Specifictions and Features
iQOO Tablet Representational Image (Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Pexels)

Mumbai, March 24: iQOO Pad 2 is the new tablet from Chinese smartphone company iQOO, which is expected to launch soon. According to a report, iQOO's latest tablet has surfaced to launch sooner with new features and specifications. The company recently launched the iQOO Pad Air in China with a 144Hz display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The iQOO tablet was launched with 44W fast charging. 

According to a report by Gizchina, iQOO Pad 2 will be launched in the high-end tablet segment in China. The second-generation iQOO Pad will offer upgraded specifications and features to customers. The first-generation iQOO Pad was launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor. It packed a 144Hz refresh rate and offered a smooth experience to customers. Hello UI: Motorola Announces To Launch Its Motorola Edge 50 Pro Smartphone With New UI To Offer ‘Unparalleled Personalisation’.

According to the report, the iQOO Pad 2 received 3C certification with fast-charging support of up to 66W, compared to the first-generation iQOO iPad, which had 44W fast-charging. The report highlighted that the upcoming iQOO Pad 2 could pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9-series chipset. It also said that the tablet might pack a 144Hz LCD that would offer 3.1K resolution. 

According to the report, the iQOO Pad 2 may launch soon in China, and the company may unveil more details about it in the coming weeks. On the other hand, iQOO's parent brand, Vivo, is set to launch its new Vivo Pad 3 Pro in China along with Vivo TWS 4 Earbuds. The Vivo Pad 3 Pro is said to be introduced with a 144Hz display, OriginOS, and an 11,500mAh battery. Vivo X100s Series Likely To Launch Soon With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus’ Processor; Know Details of Other Upcoming Vivo TWS, Smartphone and Tablet.

According to a report by 91mobiles, the iQOO Pad 2 might be a rebranded version of the Vivo Pad 3 series. The report mentioned that the iQOO's tablet might be launched with a 12.95-inch LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and 3K resolution. It is anticipated to have a 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. It might be launched with the same 11,500mAh battery with 80W fast-charging capability. The company might launch the tablet in India or skip it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2024 02:01 PM IST.

