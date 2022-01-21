BBK Group-owned iQOO officially launched the iQOO 9 Series recently in China. Now, the company is rumoured to launch the iQOO 9 Series in India soon. The upcoming flagship series consists of iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro models. Ahead of its launch, the pro model has been reportedly spotted on the Geekbench website. iQOO 9 Series Launch Set for January 5, 2022; iQOO 9 Pro Teased on Weibo.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, iQOO 9 Pro was spotted on Geekbench with a model number Vivo I2020. The handset scored 1,240 points in a single-core test and 3,590 points in multi-core tests. The listing also reveals that the pro model will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

Previously leaked specifications of iQOO 9 Pro include a 6.78-inch 2K E5 AMOLED LTPO 2.0 display, a resolution of 3200x1400 pixels. For clicking photographs, it could get a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 16MP depth snapper. Upfront, there could be a 16MP selfie camera. The handset is likely to be fuelled by a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. Connectivity options might include Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, stereo speakers, 5G and Wi-Fi 6E.

