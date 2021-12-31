iQOO 9 Series China launch has been set for January 5, 2022. iQOO 9 Series will consist of iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro smartphones. Ahead of its launch, the company has teased the iQOO 9 Pro model on Weibo, revealing its key specifications. The teasers reveal the display of the device along with the refresh rate. iQOO 9 Specifications Reportedly Emerge Online, Launch Expected Next Year.

According to the teasers, iQOO 9 Pro will sport a 2K E5 sAMOLED LTPO 2.0 display and will carry a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen will feature 1500 nits peak brightness, 517ppi pixel density and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. Under the display, the iQOO 9 Pro will get an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

One of the teasers showcases a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille and a SIM card tray. The handset is tipped to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. BBK Group-owned iQOO has already confirmed that the pro model will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Apart from this nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few more teasers before its official launch.

