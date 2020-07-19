New Delhi, July 19: Reliance Industries (RIL) has released JioMart app on Google Play Store for Android users and Apple's App Store for iPhone users. JioMart app is now available for download on Android and iOS-run smartphones. Earlier, JioMart, Reliance Industries latest venture to expand into the retail market, was serving customers through its official website jiomart.com. JioGlass, 5G, JioMart, Google Investment For '2G-Mukt' India And More: Highlights of The Big Jio Announcements Made by Mukesh Ambani at RIL AGM 2020.

According to details available on JioMart app, which has gone live on WhatsApp, it offers a wide selection of groceries across like fresh fruits, vegetables, staples, personal care, beverages, branded foods, snacks, home and kitchen. According to the RIL, JioMart offers delivery in more than 200 cities and towns across India. Most fruits and vegetables are purchased directly from farmers, said the company.

JioMart offers multiple payment options including net banking, credit/debit cards, Sodexo, ROne loyalty points and cash on delivery. It's launch on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store comes shortly after RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, speaking at 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) virtually, announced the availability of the platform in beta mode in 200 cities across the country. Mukesh Ambani Makes Big Announcement at RIL AGM 2020; Google to Invest Rs 33,737 Crore in Reliance Jio For 7.7% Stake.

JioMart and Whatsapp will be working closely to create growth opportunities for millions of Indian small merchants and kirana shops, Ambani said on Wednesday. "Over 400 million WhatsApp users in India bring unique value to our partnership," Ambani said. In India, there are more than 15 million monthly WhatsApp Business app users. In April, Facebook had announced a $5.7 billion, or Rs 43,574 crore, investment in Jio Platforms.

