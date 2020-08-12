Lava, the Indian smartphone manufacturer introduced three new smartphones in the domestic market. Apart from the Lava A5 and Lava Z61 Pro, the phone maker also launched Lava A9 ProudlyIndian special edition. The phones will be made available for retail via Flipkart as well as offline retailers. Additionally, the phone maker is offering these limited-edition phones with Indian logo embossed at the rear or tri-colour cover to celebrate the 74th Independence Day. The Z61 Pro smartphone is priced in the country at Rs 5,777 for the 2GB + 16GB variant, which is offered in a Champagne Gold colour option. On the other hand, the Lava A5 and the Lava A9 phones are priced at Rs 1,333 and Rs 1,574, respectively.

Lava Z61 Pro smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution. Under the hood, there is an octa-core chipset, which is clocked at 1.7GHz. The processor is backed by 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It also gets an option to expand the storage by up to 128GB via microSD card slot. For photos, there is an 8MP single rear camera accompanied by an LED flash. At the front, the phone packs a 5MP sensor for selfies and video call. The phone is backed by a 3,100mAh battery.

Lava Z61 Pro (Photo Credits: Lava Mobiles)

Find your focus with the powerful selfie camera of Lava Z66. The #MadeInIndia smartphone comes with 13MP Front camera along with screen flash. So, capture your new world and stand class apart at INR 7777 only. To know more, visit: https://t.co/G24Hza7w8m#ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/8QBKMlFJwB — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) August 9, 2020

The limited-edition Lava A5 Proudly Indian feature phone gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display. The phone supports dual-SIM as well as super battery mode. Packed with a 1000 mAh battery, the company claims that the battery can last up to three days on a single charge in the Super Battery mode.

Lava A5 Smartphone (Photo Credits; Lava Mobiles)

The device is equipped with a 0.3MP primary sensor with zoom and video recording feature. Additionally, the handset supports 22 Indian languages. Apart from English, it also enables users to type in six native languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati, and Punjabi.

Lava A5 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Lava Mobiles)

On the other hand, the Lava A9 feature phone comes equipped with a 2.8-inch QVGA display. Some of the key highlights of the handset are a 13MP primary rear camera, dual-SIM compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, FM, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 1,700mAh of battery and much more.

Lava A9 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Lava Mobiles)

The phone maker claims that the battery can last up to six days when fully charged. Additionally, the handset will be offered with a 4MB RAM with memory expansion up to 32GB.

