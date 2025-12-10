Mumbai, December 10: Last year's iPhone 16 Pro Max has become one of the most value-focused premium iPhones on Flipkart in 2025 after the launch of iPhone 17 Pro Max model this year. With the arrival of the newer model, the previous-generation flagship has seen a noticeable price drop compared to its original launch price. The customers, who are interested in buying this device, must know how much benefit they will get if they buy the device online.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Flipkart price is lower compared to the launch price, which makes it valuable product at lower price than the iPhone 17 Pro Max available at starting price of INR 1,49,900. However, is the previous year's model worth buying in 2025? Let's find out here. Vivo V70 and Vivo T5x 5G India Launch Expected Soon; Smartphones Spotted on BIS Certification Website; Check Leaked Specifications and Features.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Flipkart Price Now

The iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB variant was launched in India in September 2024 with a price tag of INR 1,44,900. However, it is now available at nearly INR 10,000 discount on Flipkart. The iPhone 16 Pro Max Flipkart price now is INR 1,34,900, which is INR 15,000 cheaper compared to this year's iPhone 17 Pro Max model launched in September. Additionally, the e-commerce website offers various bank offers such as 5% cashback on Axis Bank Flipkart Debit Card up to INR 750 and Flipkart SBI Credit Card up to INR 4,000, the same is for Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. The customers can get up to INR 57,400 off on exchange. Realme 16 Pro Series 5G Teased, Likely To Include Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro Plus Models; Check Leaked Specifications and Features Before Launch.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Specifications and Features

Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max is still valuable flagship at INR 1.34 lakh. It offers 6.9-inch 120Hz Super Retina XDR OLED ProMotion display with 2,000 nits of peak brightness. It features A18 Pro chip offering lag-free performance and gaming. It has a 48MP Main, 48MP Ultra Wide, and a 12MP 5x Telephoto along with a 12MP front-facing camera. iPhone 16 Pro Max has on-device intelligence and offers iOS 18 out of hte box, with future updates for upcming years.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Flipkart Website). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

