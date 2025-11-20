Mumbai, November 20: Lava Agni 4 has been launched in India today with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor in the mid-range segment. Compared to the previous generation's Lava Agni 3, this model has undergone many changes in terms of design and processor. Last year, the Agni 3 was launched with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor and had a secondary interactive display. However, this time, Lava Mobiles has made the camera alignment horizontal and included a better processor.

Lava Agni 4 comes with VAYU AI, a system developed by the company to work as an AI assistant for various tasks. The Lava VAYU AI system helps users remove objects from images, get short summaries, weather updates, and access various other artificial intelligence-based options. It has AI Math Teacher, AI English Teacher, AI Male Friend, AI Female Friend, AI Text to Image, AI Elimination, AI Cutout, and AI Circle to Search options. Realme GT 8 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor and RICOH GR Camera System Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Agni 4 Price in India, Sale Date

Lava Agni 4 price in India starts at INR 24,999 for the 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 256GB storage variant. However, the Indian smartphone company said that the device would be offered at INR 22,999 after a flat INR 2,000 discount. Lava Agni 4 sale will begin in India on November 25, 2025 (Thursday), and it will be available on Amazon. It will be available in Phantom Black and Lunar Mist colours.

Lava Agni 4 Specifications and Features

Lava Mobiles has included the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, which is capable of offering powerful performance, claiming to score up to 1.4 million on AnTuTu benchmarks. Lava Agni 4 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It can achieve up to 2,400 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide camera. It has a 50MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video conferencing. All the cameras are capable of 4K video recording at 60fps. Wobble One Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About Newly Launched India-Made Bloatware-Free Smartphone.

Lava Agni 4 has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 66W wired fast-charging. It comes with the Android 15 operating system out of the box. The smartphone has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-SIM support, stereo speakers, an aluminium frame, a VC liquid cooling system, a customisable Action Button, and zero bloatware.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Amazon and Lava Mobiles). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2025 01:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).