Mumbai, July 25: Lava Blaze Dragon 5G has been launched by Indian smartphone company Lava Mobiles in the budget segment with several unique specifications and features. The new Lava Blaze series smartphone has a premium-looking glossy design and is offered in two attractive shades. It has a dual-camera setup on the rear and multiple photography modes.

The new Lava Blaze Dragon 5G comes with stock Android 15 operating system, which means there is no bloatware. This new device comes in two colours - Midnight Mist and Golden Mist. It gets a large display with a higher refresh rate and fast-charging support for its battery. Realme 15 Pro 5G Price, Specifications and Features and Sale Date Revealed, Know Everything About Newly Launched Realme 15 Series 5G Smartphone.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Price in India, Sale Date

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G is launched in India at INR 9,999; however, with a discount of INR 1,000, the device will be available at INR 8,999. The official Lava Blaze Dragon 5G sale will begin in India on August 1, 2025, at 12 PM. The INR 1,000 discount is only available on the first day of sale.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Specifications and Features

The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor that achieves around a 4,50,000 score on the AnTuTu benchmark test, ideal for multitasking and light gaming. The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G processor is paired with 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage that offers faster reading and writing speed. Further, the device has 4GB LPDDR4X RAM with 4GB virtual RAM support. Realme 15 5G Price, Specifications and Features and Sale Date Revealed, Know Everything About Newly Launched Realme 15 Series 5G Smartphone.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G comes with a 6.74-inch 2.5D display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 1612x720 pixel resolution. The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of photography, the smartphone has a 50MP AI camera with multiple modes like HDR, QR Code Scanning, Document, Slow Motion, AR Sticker, Night Mode, Filters, and many others. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that supports all the major 5G bands.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2025 01:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).