San Francisco, June 22: Twitter owner Elon Musk recently tweeted that he would be "up for a cage match" with Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In response, the CEO of Meta posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet with the caption "Send me location."

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg responds to Elon Musk saying he's down for a cage fight 🥊 "Send me location" pic.twitter.com/NE4mL8l4po — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 21, 2023

Vegas Octagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

It all started on Wednesday when Musk replied to a tweet about the news that Meta will release a Twitter competitor.

"I'm sure Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be 'sane'. Was worried there for a moment," Musk said.

To this, a user replied, "Better be careful @elonmusk I heard he does the ju-jitsu now." "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol," the Twitter owner replied.

Then, on Thursday, Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet on his Instagram story with the caption, "Send me location."

Later, a user posted a screenshot of Zuckerberg's story on Twitter, to which Musk replied, "If this is for real, I will do it."

"This would be hilarious," Musk responded to another user who posted about the cage fight. Earlier this month, Twitter-owner had posted, "Zuck my *tongue emoji*"

In March, Musk had mocked Meta for planning to launch a dedicated Twitter-like social media application and called it a "copycat".

Back in 2017, Tesla CEO hit back at Zuckerberg, saying that the Meta CEO's understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) is 'limited'.

