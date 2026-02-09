Mumbai, February 9: A newly surfaced photograph from the Jeffrey Epstein files, released by the U.S. Department of Justice, has revealed Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attending an intimate dinner in 2015. The image, which Epstein reportedly emailed to himself in August 2015, shows the two tech moguls at a table with several other individuals, further illuminating the disgraced financier's extensive reach within the global tech elite.

While Epstein is not visible in the frame, investigators suggest he may have been the one operating the camera. The release includes a subsequent email from Epstein later that month in which he claimed to have had "dinner with zuckerburg, mu=k, thiel hoffman, wild," referring to Palantir chairman Peter Thiel and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman. Although nine people are visible in the photograph, Thiel and Hoffman do not appear in this specific shot. Epstein Files.

Details of the 2015 Gathering and Participant Responses

The event, previously referenced in a 2019 report, was reportedly organised by Reid Hoffman to honour a neuroscientist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In the image, several guests, including Musk, are seen looking toward an individual off-camera. Despite the photographic evidence, representatives for the billionaires have maintained that their interactions with Epstein were minimal and strictly superficial.

A representative for Meta reiterated a 2019 statement, asserting that Zuckerberg met Epstein "in passing one time" and had no further communication with him after the dinner. Similarly, Musk has previously described Epstein as a "creep" and clarified that Zuckerberg is not a personal friend. Musk acknowledged meeting Epstein at his residence once but denied having a relationship close enough to facilitate introductions between the financier and the Meta CEO.

Contradictory Evidence Regarding Private Island Invitations

The latest document tranche has raised questions regarding the frequency of correspondence between Musk and Epstein. While Musk told media outlets in 2019 that he had repeatedly declined invitations to visit Epstein’s private island, Little St. James, the recently unsealed emails appear to show the Tesla chief inquiring about visiting the location. Musk has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and there is no evidence suggesting he ever travelled to the island.

Musk addressed the document release on his social media platform, X, stating that he had very little correspondence with Epstein. He noted his awareness that his limited interactions could be "misinterpreted and used by detractors" to damage his reputation. At the time of the 2015 dinner, Zuckerberg’s net worth was estimated at CNY 314 billion (USD 45 billion), significantly higher than Musk’s valuation of CNY 74.6 billion (USD 10.7 billion) during that period. Epstein Files: Jeffrey Epstein Revelations Toppled Top Figures in Europe While US Fallout More Muted.

Current Financial Standing of Involved Executives

Today, the financial landscape for these executives has shifted dramatically. Forbes currently values Elon Musk as the world’s wealthiest individual with a net worth of CNY 5,892 billion (USD 844.8 billion). Mark Zuckerberg follows at the fourth position globally with a fortune of CNY 1,581 billion (USD 226.8 billion), while Reid Hoffman maintains a net worth of approximately CNY 16.7 billion (USD 2.4 billion).

