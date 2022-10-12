New Delhi: Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in the presence of Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella, has unveiled a new VR headset Meta Quest Pro that is packed with features like full-colour mixed reality and is priced at $1,500. Meta dropped the codename called Project Cambria' for its next VR device, calling it Meta Quest Pro that will begin shipping on October 25. Meta Quest Pro VR Headset Surfaces Online Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

"Meta Quest Pro is the first in a new line of advanced headsets built to expand the possibilities of virtual and mixed reality. Its pancake lenses fold light over several times, reducing the size of the headset while showing sharper visuals," said Zuckerberg at Meta Connect' event late on Tuesday.

A new, curved battery on the back helps make Meta Quest Pro a more balanced and ergonomic headset overall. Zuckerberg joined leaders from Reality Labs at Meta and a few special guests to showcase the company's progress in making the metaverse a reality, highlighting the success of earlier VR headset Meta Quest 2. Meta, Qualcomm Announce Multi-Year Agreement for Meta Quest Platform.

"It's also the first headset we've built that integrates inward-facing sensors to capture natural facial expressions and eye tracking," said the company. "We also announced new social innovations we're working on with the YouTube VR team. If you're hanging out with friends in Meta Horizon Home, you'll soon be able to watch YouTube videos together," it added.

Nadella announced that Microsoft productivity tools will arrive on Meta Quest Pro and Meta Quest 2 next year, including apps for Windows 365 and Teams and the ability to join a Teams meeting from inside Meta Horizon Workrooms. Meta also announced it is developing its social metaverse platform Horizon Worlds on the web. Outside of VR, Meta is bringing avatars to video chat, starting in Messenger and WhatsApp.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2022 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).