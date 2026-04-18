Meta is planning to begin a new round of large-scale layoffs on May 20, with additional job cuts expected later this year, according to multiple sources cited by Reuters. The first phase is expected to affect about 10% of the company’s global workforce, or roughly 8,000 employees, as part of a broader restructuring tied to artificial intelligence integration.

The layoffs mark one of the most significant workforce reductions at Meta since its earlier restructuring phase in 2022-2023, when the company cut more than 21,000 jobs in what it called its “year of efficiency.” Meta Layoffs: Tech Giant Likely To Cut 8,000 Jobs in May Amid AI Push, Says Report.

Meta Layoffs 2026

Sources said Meta is planning a second round of layoffs in the second half of the year, though the timing and scale remain undecided. Executives may adjust the plans depending on developments in AI capabilities and internal restructuring needs. The company declined to comment on the scope or timeline of the cuts.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been driving a major shift in strategy, investing heavily in artificial intelligence and restructuring teams around automation and AI-assisted workflows. Tech Layoffs Surge Globally: Job Cuts Across Sector Cross Over 80,000 in Q1 As Tech Giants Shift Toward AI Infrastructure.

AI-Driven Restructuring at the Core

The layoffs come as Meta accelerates its focus on artificial intelligence, with hundreds of billions of dollars being directed toward AI infrastructure and development.

The company is reorganising internal teams, including changes within its Reality Labs division and the creation of a new “Applied AI” unit focused on building AI agents capable of coding and performing complex tasks autonomously. Some employees are also being moved into newly formed divisions such as Meta Small Business as part of the restructuring.

Meta’s move reflects a broader trend across the technology industry, where companies are reducing workforce size while investing in AI-driven efficiency. Amazon has cut around 30,000 corporate roles in recent months, while fintech firm Block has also reduced staff significantly, citing efficiency gains from AI adoption.

According to Layoffs.fyi, more than 73,000 tech workers have been laid off globally so far in 2026, continuing a trend of workforce contraction across the sector.

Unlike its earlier restructuring phase, Meta is currently in a stronger financial position. The company reported over USD 200 billion in revenue and USD 60 billion in profit last year, despite heavy spending on AI expansion.

Meta’s stock has seen moderate gains this year, though it remains below previous record highs. As of December 31, the company employed nearly 79,000 people globally. Executives are reportedly aiming for a leaner organisational structure with fewer management layers and greater reliance on AI-driven productivity tools.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).