iPhone 18 Pro Dummy Units Surface Online; Leaks Suggest New Dark Cherry, Light Blue Colour Options

New images of alleged iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max dummy units have surfaced, offering a potential glimpse into Apple’s design direction for its upcoming smartphone lineup. The leaked units showcase the devices in four distinct finishes: Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Black, and Silver. This expected shift toward a more vibrant colour palette follows the favourable consumer reception of previous unique editions like the "Cosmic Orange" finish.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Familiar Design With Evolving Aesthetics

The chassis design displayed in the leaked images appears to maintain the structural profile of the iPhone 17 Pro, retaining the familiar shape and triple-camera layout. While Apple seems to be prioritising a proven ergonomic design, the introduction of bolder hues suggests a strategy to provide the Pro series with a more distinctive personality. The leaked batch also includes rear chassis components with SIM trays, adding a layer of detail that has prompted analysts to take the reports seriously. iPhone 18 Pro Max Dimensions Leaked; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

While the external design suggests continuity, significant technical advancements are anticipated under the hood. Industry rumours consistently point toward the integration of the A20 Pro chip, which is expected to be manufactured using an advanced 2nm process. These internal upgrades are likely to focus on improved processing power, battery efficiency, and enhanced camera capabilities, aligning with ongoing market expectations for Apple's 2026 flagship release. Apple WWDC 2026 to Begin on June 8; Here's What to Expect.

Beyond the standard iPhone 18 family, speculation is mounting regarding the potential debut of a long-rumoured foldable device. Whether Apple positions this as an "Ultra" model or a standalone foldable remains unconfirmed. With the official launch typically slated for September 2026, these leaks offer a preview of a lineup that combines a refined, familiar physical architecture with potentially transformative internal performance improvements.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 06:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).